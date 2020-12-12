Michigan details priority groups for distributing COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is laying out new details in the state’s plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

Michigan expects to get 84,825 doses from Pfizer and 173,000 doses from Moderna once approved by the FDA and CDC.

We know the first group will be health care workers and those living and working in long term care facilities. However, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says there won’t be enough doses initially to vaccinate every single health care worker at every single hospital or care facility at once.

Here’s how things will be broken down:

Phase 1A: Paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home, as well as residents of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1B: Some workers in essential and critical industries, including workers with unique skill sets such as non-hospital or nonpublic health laboratories and mortuary services.

Phase 1C: people at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions, and people 65 years and older.

Phase 2: Mass vaccination campaign for all adults.

The groups are broken down even further into subgroups:

1A Priority One: Keep critical health care infrastructure open and functioning (i.e., hospitals, critical care units, and emergency medical response systems) through vaccination of staff who perform direct patient care and work in critical areas.

Group A. Emergency medical service providers, including medical first responders

Group B. General medical floor

Group C. Emergency department

Group D. Intensive care units

1A Priority Two: Prevent outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Group A: Vaccinate workers who have direct contact with a large number of vulnerable residents, including staff who come in and out of the buildings.

1. Skilled nursing facility staff

2. Psychiatric hospital staff

3. Homes for aged staff

4. Adult foster care centers staff

5. Assisted living facility staff

6. Home health care workers caring for high-risk clients with large patient loads (e.g. people with tracheostomy/ventilator at home)

Group B: Vaccinate vulnerable residents in long term care facilities

1. Skilled nursing facility residents

2. Psychiatric hospital patients

3. Homes for aged residents

4. Adult foster care centers residents

5. Assisted living facility residents

1A Priority Three: Keep the necessary health care infrastructure functioning.

Group A: Vaccinate workers with direct patient contact who conduct high risk procedures (e.g. dentists, endoscopy).

Group B: Vaccinate other workers who have direct patient contact (including outpatient, urgent care, ambulatory care, home health care).

Group C: Vaccinate workers who have indirect patient conduct with specialized skills critical to health care system functioning (e.g. hospital and public health laboratories, pharmacy)

Phase 1B : Other essential workers

K-12 school and child-care staff with direct contact with children

Some workers in 16 sectors of Critical Infrastructure Protection Program, including Chemical; Communications; Dams; Emergency Services; Financial Services; Government Facilities; Information Technology; Transportation Systems; Energy; Food and Agriculture; Healthcare and Public Health; Nuclear Reactors, Materials and Waste; and Water and Wastewater Systems

Staff in homeless shelters, corrections facilities (prisons, jails, juvenile justice facilities), congregate childcare institutions, and adult and child protective services

Workers with unique skill sets not covered above, such as non-hospital laboratories and mortuary services

PHASE 1C: Individuals with a high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 infection-including people 65 years of age and older.

Group A: Individuals age 65 years and older

Group B: Individuals over age 18 with COPD, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, diabetes, obesity or other conditions that puts them at high risk of negative COVID-19 outcome

Dr. Khaldun says pregnant women and children are currently not recommended to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Who will administer the vaccine?

• Hospitals

• Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens

• Local Health Departments

• Emergency Medical Services

• Michigan National Guard

• Outpatient Clinics

Dr. Khaldun says the group’s distribution times may overlap and will be based on the availability of doses and capacity to administer them.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.