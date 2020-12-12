Lansing woman feeds homeless as her birthday celebration

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Instead of taking a birthday trip, Kyra Woodson decided to spend her birthday money by giving back to the community.

Woodson loves to take part in community events and donates on a bi-weekly basis. On Saturday, she hosted her first big event, a food drive to feed the homeless.

“It popped up in my mind, my birthday is Monday so I didn’t want to go on a trip I wanted to donate the money and feed the community; And it just so happens the community came together and now we got hot meals,” Woodson said.

Woodson was able to feed around 90 people from The New Hope Shelter in Lansing. She also offered the option of a free delivery service to those that could not make it out to the event.

“To see all these people, smile and coming up, and to see that there are people out here that want help, we are here for you,” Woodson said. “I’m over emotional (to see the turnout).”

