Eve To Offer New online training series

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -EVE, End Violent Encounters, in Lansing will be launching a new online training series in January of 2021. The series will focus on how to determine if abuse is taking place and what your next steps should be if abuse is happening.

EVE provides supportive services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, stalking and elder abuse. All services are free and confidential. If you, or someone you know, needs help, their 24 Hour Crisis Line phone number is 517-372-5572.

