Disney Plus announces new content and price hike coming in March

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - Disney Plus is ready to take a big step forward in content with a corresponding increase in its monthly access fee.

Disney’s CEO says the streaming service has exceeded its wildest expectations.

It boasts more than 86 million subscribers since its launch, with projections of at least 230 million customers over the next few years.

The company plans to feed Disney Plus subscribers lots of new content that will include around 10 new series from Marvel and Star Wars.

The biggest hit on Disney Plus, the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” is primed for an announced spinoff series.

All of this comes with a higher subscriber fee.

It will be going up by a dollar to $7.99 a month in March.

