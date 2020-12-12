Armed man on roof restaurant at Meridian mall is now in custody
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday Police were called to Meridian mall, where an armed man was on the roof of a Chili’s.
Witnesses told News 10 the man had a rifle. The situation escalated from a traffic incident in which the man was driving a truck.
Police threw a phone up to the man at one point, though witnesses say the situation did not end until the man was shot with a non-lethal weapon after being told to drop his weapon several times.
The suspect is now in custody.
