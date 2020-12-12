Advertisement

Animals celebrate the holidays at Zoo Miami

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - Zoo Miami staffers are giving their animals special treats to celebrate the holiday season.

Hank the sloth bear received a box of mealworms and his favorite bear chow.

The adult Asian elephants got cantaloupes for ornaments. Meanwhile, Ongard, a younger elephant, got a snowman decorated with peanut butter, gelatin, fruits and vegetables.

The Jaguars got their very own “Candy Cane Lane” and the chimpanzee habitat was decorated with holiday cheer from Santa to a snowman. They also opened gifts of their favorite fruits and vegetables.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old male found dead at apartment on Malcolm X Street
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Body of pilot in F-16 fighter jet crash found
Mayor Derek Dobies is asking Congressman Walberg and Representative Alexander refuse to take...
Mayor Dobies calls on Congressman Walberg, Representative Alexander to refuse to take office
"Back 40" homeless camp gets cleaned up.
City of Lansing working to get a handle on homelessness
Michigan AG Nessel speaks during Tuesday's press conference.
Supreme Court rejects attempt to overturn Michigan election results, Attorney General responds

Latest News

Zoo Miami celebrates the holidays with special treats for the animals
Charges dismissed against technician in alcohol device case
In this Jan. 29, 2017, file photo, Dolly Parton presents the Lifetime Achievement Award at the...
Dolly Parton saved her 9-year-old costar from an oncoming car
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic