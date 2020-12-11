Woman gets 17 unemployment letters for other people

LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s unemployment system has been overwhelmed for most of the year. Part of the reason is that many fake claims were filed when the pandemic began.

Julie Borener collected unemployment from when she was laid off in the spring until she retired in August.

Even after she stopped collecting benefits, she kept getting letters sent to her house.

“We were both surprised. My husband and I were like ‘what’s going on?’ Then we got nervous because we figured they’d be coming around to check the mailbox,” said Borener.

Borener said she’s gotten 17 letters since the middle of October.

A spokeswoman for the Unemployment Insurance Agency told News 10 that the letters show the fraud protection system is working.

That’s because when the UIA flags a claim as suspicious, it mails letters to the address on file.

The spokeswoman acknowledged the letters could be concerning to people like Borener who get them.

Borener said the UIA should be able to stop them sooner.

“There should be a red flag at unemployment somewhere that this address is being used over, over and over,” she said.

The UIA said it’s gotten more than 190,000 fraud and identity theft complaints since March 15.

It also said it sent hundreds of fraud cases to the police. Many of those cases are part of a larger fraud ring.

