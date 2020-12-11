Advertisement

Walmart preparing to receive, distribute vaccine

The company says it will be able to give out COVID-19 vaccinations at its stores across the country.
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - Walmart’s chief medical officer says the company is in the process of preparing to receive shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club pharmacies and more than 5,000 stores.

Dr. Tom Van Gilder shared the steps the company is taking to prepare to receive and administer the vaccine.

“We have been on quite a journey the last several months, from entering into agreements with the federal government to distribute the vaccine, to preparing our operations and clinical services, all to get ready to be one of the places our customers and associates can receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Van Gilder. “I know we are all ready to get back to normal and enjoy life beyond the epidemic, and these vaccines will help us do that.”

The stores will be upgraded to have super-cold freezers needed to store the vaccine at almost -100 degrees. Walmart is also establishing processes to inform people of when to receive the first and second doses and to report successful vaccinations

The company will be educating associates about the vaccine, so when they are determined to be eligible, they will understand and be ready to receive the vaccine if they choose to.

