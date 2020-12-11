Virtual Hannukah celebrations become the norm

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is the first night of Hannukah and it started at sundown.

The eight-day Festival of Lights might look a little different this year, but that isn’t stopping one synagogue in East Lansing from celebrating.

Rabbi Amy Bigman, of congregation Shaarey Zedek, says they’ve been holding all of their holidays and services virtually so people can celebrate at home safely.

“Chanukah itself is mostly a home-based holiday so it probably has less changes than some other holidays. But this year instead of having our Shabbat during Chanukah, we like to have a big dinner before our Friday evening worship services, and this year we can’t do that,” said Bigman.

Rabbi Bigman says the synagogue will stay closed until it’s safe to bring the congregation back.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.