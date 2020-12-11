Advertisement

Virtual Hannukah celebrations become the norm

(KOSA)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is the first night of Hannukah and it started at sundown.

The eight-day Festival of Lights might look a little different this year, but that isn’t stopping one synagogue in East Lansing from celebrating.

Rabbi Amy Bigman, of congregation Shaarey Zedek, says they’ve been holding all of their holidays and services virtually so people can celebrate at home safely.

“Chanukah itself is mostly a home-based holiday so it probably has less changes than some other holidays. But this year instead of having our Shabbat during Chanukah, we like to have a big dinner before our Friday evening worship services, and this year we can’t do that,” said Bigman.

Rabbi Bigman says the synagogue will stay closed until it’s safe to bring the congregation back.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The encampment in Lansing.
The City of Lansing wants to make changes to homeless encampment, people react
Car shootout in Lansing
Shooting caught on local doorbell security camera
A recount in Berrien County found Reyonte Bell was the winner of a race for a Commissioner seat...
Recount in Berrien County results in new winner
Shooting on Willow Street.
Shooting at Save-On Market on Willow Street
Reo Road.
Two houses hit with bullets on Reo Road

Latest News

Chronic absenteeism plagues schools during pandemic
Staudt's Rising Star: Alexis Arnett
Staudt's Rising Star: Alexis Arnett
Dog sanctuary honors man's late wife
Dog sanctuary honors man's late wife
AG Nessel blasts Texas election lawsuit
AG Nessel blasts Texas election lawsuit