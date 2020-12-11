Supreme Court rejects attempt to overturn Michigan election results, Attorney General responds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following comment after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case filed by Texas to invalidate the results of the Nov. 3 general election in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin:

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is an important reminder that we are a nation of laws, and though some may bend to the desire of a single individual, the courts will not. To the people of the State of Michigan, it was a great honor to appear at our country’s highest court on your behalf to ensure that your voice was heard and that your votes were counted. Now it’s time to move forward — not as separate states, red or blue — but as united states in the continuing pursuit of a more perfect union.”

