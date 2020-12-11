Advertisement

Supreme Court rejects attempt to overturn Michigan election results, Attorney General responds

Michigan AG Nessel speaks during Tuesday's press conference.
Michigan AG Nessel speaks during Tuesday's press conference.(Tyler Markle)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following comment after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case filed by Texas to invalidate the results of the Nov. 3 general election in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin:

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is an important reminder that we are a nation of laws, and though some may bend to the desire of a single individual, the courts will not. To the people of the State of Michigan, it was a great honor to appear at our country’s highest court on your behalf to ensure that your voice was heard and that your votes were counted. Now it’s time to move forward — not as separate states, red or blue — but as united states in the continuing pursuit of a more perfect union.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The encampment in Lansing.
The City of Lansing wants to make changes to homeless encampment, people react
Car shootout in Lansing
Shooting caught on local doorbell security camera
A recount in Berrien County found Reyonte Bell was the winner of a race for a Commissioner seat...
Recount in Berrien County results in new winner
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Body of pilot in F-16 fighter jet crash found
Shooting on Willow Street.
Shooting at Save-On Market on Willow Street

Latest News

Partial recount of 71st House District confirmed election results
Local nursing student sees the pandemic as a learning opportunity
Pandemic effects on nursing students
Michigan Attorney General office corrects election lawsuit misinformation
WILX Weather Evening 12/11/2020