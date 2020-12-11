Advertisement

Sparrow Eaton Hospital testing site moves to new location

Residents can receive the PCR nasopharyngeal swab, the most accurate and dependable COVID-19 test.
Sparrow Eaton Hospital has moved its COVID-19 testing site to 800 W. Lawrence Ave.
Sparrow Eaton Hospital has moved its COVID-19 testing site to 800 W. Lawrence Ave.(Sparrow Eaton Hospital)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Friday, Sparrow Eaton Hospital’s COVID-19 testing site will no longer be at the Harris St location. The site will now be about a mile away at AL!VE in on W. Lawrence Avenue. At the new location, residents can receive the PCR nasopharyngeal swab, the most accurate and dependable COVID-19 test.

The move was made to support improved access to testing, demand, traffic, and protect against the upcoming winter weather.

“We appreciate the opportunity to continue offering this vital service close to home while alleviating some of the traffic congestion we’ve experienced in our current location,” said Suzanne Dezern, Laboratory Supervisor of Sparrow Eaton Hospital. “We think AL!VE will be a perfect site to conduct testing more seamlessly while not disrupting its day-to-day operations.”

Patients who don’t have a physician order for a test are required to use “System Checker” and MySparrow portal to register for a test. The self-registration can be done within a couple of minutes.

The MySparrow app registration and login are available HERE.

Patients are asked to use the east entry, which will be operated as a drive-thru style lane.

Testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. AL!VE is located at 800 W. Lawrence Ave in Charlotte.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The encampment in Lansing.
The City of Lansing wants to make changes to homeless encampment, people react
Car shootout in Lansing
Shooting caught on local doorbell security camera
A recount in Berrien County found Reyonte Bell was the winner of a race for a Commissioner seat...
Recount in Berrien County results in new winner
Shooting on Willow Street.
Shooting at Save-On Market on Willow Street
Reo Road.
Two houses hit with bullets on Reo Road

Latest News

Walmart preparing to receive, distribute vaccine
Residents are encouraged to pay their winter 2020 property taxes online
Delhi Township residents encouraged to pay taxes online, by mail or drop box
Pfizer vaccine
Pfizer/BioNTech announce vaccine delivery process
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Body of pilot in F-16 fighter jet crash found