Sparrow Eaton Hospital testing site moves to new location

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Friday, Sparrow Eaton Hospital’s COVID-19 testing site will no longer be at the Harris St location. The site will now be about a mile away at AL!VE in on W. Lawrence Avenue. At the new location, residents can receive the PCR nasopharyngeal swab, the most accurate and dependable COVID-19 test.

The move was made to support improved access to testing, demand, traffic, and protect against the upcoming winter weather.

“We appreciate the opportunity to continue offering this vital service close to home while alleviating some of the traffic congestion we’ve experienced in our current location,” said Suzanne Dezern, Laboratory Supervisor of Sparrow Eaton Hospital. “We think AL!VE will be a perfect site to conduct testing more seamlessly while not disrupting its day-to-day operations.”

Patients who don’t have a physician order for a test are required to use “System Checker” and MySparrow portal to register for a test. The self-registration can be done within a couple of minutes.

The MySparrow app registration and login are available HERE.

Patients are asked to use the east entry, which will be operated as a drive-thru style lane.

Testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. AL!VE is located at 800 W. Lawrence Ave in Charlotte.

