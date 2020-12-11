Advertisement

Some dogs can detect COVID-19 in sweat, study says

Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable,...
Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable, and relatively cheap way to prescreen people for COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dogs may be able to be trained to detect COVID-19 through sweat, according to a study.

Detection dogs like those that sniff drugs or explosives at airports can also be taught to sniff for certain infections and diseases.

Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable, and relatively cheap way to prescreen people for COVID-19.

In a new study based in France and Lebanon, researchers took sweat samples from 177 patients at various hospitals, 95 of which were positive for the virus and 82 were negative.

Six dogs had their sniffing abilities put to the test.

They did dozens of trials, with a success rate of between 76% and 100%.

Experts say it’s a “promising first step,” but more work is needed.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal “Plos One” on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The encampment in Lansing.
The City of Lansing wants to make changes to homeless encampment, people react
Car shootout in Lansing
Shooting caught on local doorbell security camera
A recount in Berrien County found Reyonte Bell was the winner of a race for a Commissioner seat...
Recount in Berrien County results in new winner
Shooting on Willow Street.
Shooting at Save-On Market on Willow Street
Reo Road.
Two houses hit with bullets on Reo Road

Latest News

Toys for Tots offers gifts to millions of children each holiday season. But this year,...
Toys for Tots seeking gifts, donations amid tough economic times
(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Applications for Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative grants go live on Dec. 15
In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Virgin Galactic ground crew guide the company's carrier...
Window opens for Virgin Galactic test flight from spaceport
Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect...
Clorox wipes shortage may last until mid-2021
With just a few months on the road, Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” tops the...
Live events industry lost $30B due to pandemic, Pollstar says