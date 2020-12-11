Advertisement

Police arrest man in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman

Devaunte Hill (left) was arrested Friday morning in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn...
Devaunte Hill (left) was arrested Friday morning in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman (right).(Metro Nashville Police Department/Twitter)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Authorities have arrested a man in the case of a Nashville nurse who was killed while driving to work.

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced Friday that 21-year-old Devaunte Hill was placed in custody and charged with criminal homicide.

Investigators said Kaufman, 26, was shot to death on Dec. 3 while traveling on Interstate 440. She worked at St. Thomas West Hospital.

Hill was in his apartment when a SWAT team arrested him early Friday morning.

Police announced Thursday there was a $65,000 reward total for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone responsible for Kaufman’s death.

Authorities said they had received more than 50 tips regarding the case as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The encampment in Lansing.
The City of Lansing wants to make changes to homeless encampment, people react
Car shootout in Lansing
Shooting caught on local doorbell security camera
A recount in Berrien County found Reyonte Bell was the winner of a race for a Commissioner seat...
Recount in Berrien County results in new winner
Shooting on Willow Street.
Shooting at Save-On Market on Willow Street
Reo Road.
Two houses hit with bullets on Reo Road

Latest News

A few months after the pandemic broke, john lost his job, exhausted his savings, and was...
South Florida set to face eviction avalanche
Michigan Liquor Control Commission hearing for Royal Scot
Area of Holmes and Malcolm X in Lansing closed due to active police situation
Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta has been inundated with threats ahead of the Senate runoffs.
GRAPHIC: Historic church receives threats ahead of Senate race in Ga.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Congress passes 1-week funding bill to avert gov’t shutdown