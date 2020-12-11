Advertisement

Pfizer/BioNTech announce vaccine delivery process

As many eagerly await the coronavirus vaccine, how will the distribution process work?
Pfizer vaccine
Pfizer vaccine(WOWT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Within 24 hours of the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency authorization, much of the vaccine will be shipped from Pfizer’s facility in Kalamazoo.

The vaccine will first go to hospitals and pharmacies nationwide that partnered with the federal government.

Next, health care workers and residents in long-term care facilities are at the top of the list to get the vaccine.

“Yes, there are a lot of people in the priority group,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “Yes, we want to get it to you. but no, it won’t happen on day one, week one, or even week two. Patience will be the name of the game.”

Some of the plans are still being worked out, but the goal is to make it as simple as getting a flu shot.

