Packers Missing Key Player For Game at Detroit

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams hands the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers after catching a...
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams hands the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions because of a concussion. Sternberger was injured during the Packers’ last game, a 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Reserve guard Simon Stepaniak also won’t play Sunday. Safety Darnell Savage and receivers Equanimeous St. Brown and Malik Taylor are questionable.

