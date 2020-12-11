Okemos High School To Name New Baseball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School will soon announce the appointment of Raul Presas as its new varsity head baseball coach. Presas is being promoted from junior varsity coach and will replace the retiring Phil Magsis. Okemos did not play any spring sports earlier this year because of Covid issues along with all the other spring sports teams in Michigan. Presas graduated from Lansing Eastern High School in 1985, played at Michigan State and is a businessman in the mid Michigan area.

