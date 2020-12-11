Nursing student uses pandemic as learning opportunity

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - In today’s ‘Schools Rule,’ WILX News 10 is talking to a Mid-Michigan student who says she is using the pandemic as a learning opportunity.

Janaia Amos is a senior enrolled in the Patient Care Technician course at the Wilson Talent Center.

“When we do go out to the workforce we don’t know if we’re going to have to deal with this pandemic,” said Janaia. “Being at home and watching everything unfold, it kind of just makes me itch to get out there and help people because I love helping people,” she continued.

The Wilson Talent Center is closed as of December 11 because of Michigan’s partial COVID-19 shutdown order. Janaia says that will not stop her from pursuing her passion for healthcare.

“Hands on care is really critical to a student,” said Janaia.

She does say she is in a unique spot-studying healthcare while the world grapples with an unforeseen pandemic.

“Right out the gate, my teacher incorporated learning about pandemic history and how the pandemic is changing the way healthcare is,” Janaia explained. “I think she’s incorporated very well with teaching students that, too.”

Even before the Wilson Talent Center closed, Janaia says the precautions they took, including frequent hand sanitizing, lots of temperature checks and mask-wearing were all getting her ready for life as a Physicians Assistant.

The Wilson Talent Center says they will consider their re-opening plans once the state mandates that schools can reopen for in-person learning.

