MSU Women’s Basketball Adjusts Tip Time For Saturday’s Game

Empty basketball court.
Empty basketball court.(Ed Clemente/MGN)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced Friday its women’s basketball game Saturday in the Breslin Center against Iowa will tip off at 4pm. The start was pushed back so as not to conflict with the noon kick off of the MSU at Penn State football game. The MSU women have a 3-0 record, are unranked and opened Big Ten play with an 81-68 win this last Wednesday night at Minnesota.

