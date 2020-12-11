MSU Women’s Basketball Adjusts Tip Time For Saturday’s Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced Friday its women’s basketball game Saturday in the Breslin Center against Iowa will tip off at 4pm. The start was pushed back so as not to conflict with the noon kick off of the MSU at Penn State football game. The MSU women have a 3-0 record, are unranked and opened Big Ten play with an 81-68 win this last Wednesday night at Minnesota.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.