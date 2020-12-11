Advertisement

MSU Men’s Basketball Looking For Another Game

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo signals to his players during the first half of an NCAA...
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo signals to his players during the first half of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Duke in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (KY3)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo said Friday he is looking for another non conference game to replace the game with Virginia that was canceled this past Wednesday. Virginia has Covid issues and the program is on pause from earlier this week and it was a matchup of teams in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Michigan State has a 5-0 record and has some days open next week but final exams are also on the team’s schedule which may preclude another team coming to the Breslin Center. The Spartans face Oakland at noon this Sunday in the mean time.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The encampment in Lansing.
The City of Lansing wants to make changes to homeless encampment, people react
Car shootout in Lansing
Shooting caught on local doorbell security camera
A recount in Berrien County found Reyonte Bell was the winner of a race for a Commissioner seat...
Recount in Berrien County results in new winner
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Body of pilot in F-16 fighter jet crash found
Shooting on Willow Street.
Shooting at Save-On Market on Willow Street

Latest News

In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America...
Giants Unsure About Their Sunday Quarterback
Okemos High School To Name New Baseball Coach
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams hands the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers after catching a...
Packers Missing Key Player For Game at Detroit
Oakland Basketball's Blake Lampman
Haslett basketball’s Blake Lampman making a name for himself at Oakland
Empty basketball court.
MSU Women’s Basketball Adjusts Tip Time For Saturday’s Game