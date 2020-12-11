MSU Men’s Basketball Looking For Another Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo said Friday he is looking for another non conference game to replace the game with Virginia that was canceled this past Wednesday. Virginia has Covid issues and the program is on pause from earlier this week and it was a matchup of teams in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Michigan State has a 5-0 record and has some days open next week but final exams are also on the team’s schedule which may preclude another team coming to the Breslin Center. The Spartans face Oakland at noon this Sunday in the mean time.

