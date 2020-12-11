Michigan close to reaching 430,000 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of December 11, Michigan health officials have reported 5,157 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 61 deaths. The state total now sits at 426,294 cases and 10,456 deaths.

Clinton County reports 3,113 cases and 29 deaths.

Eaton County reports 3,724 cases and 62 deaths.

Ingham County reports 10,575 cases and 141 deaths.

Jackson County reports 6,377 cases and 115 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,431 cases and 49 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

