Mayor Dobies calls on Congressman Walberg, Representative Alexander to refuse to take office

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies called on Congressman Tim Walberg and State Representative Julie Alexander to refuse to take their oaths and refuse to take office on Jan. 1, 2021. Dobies is making the request in response to the Republicans’ support of a Texas suit to nullify the popular vote from the Nov. 4 election.

On Thursday, Representative Julie Alexander joined 11 other House Republicans in signing a motion to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it set aside President-elect Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote win over President Donald Trump in Michigan. The motion also asks the court to prevent Biden from receiving Michigan’s 16 electoral votes.

Signing a separate brief in support of the Texas complaint were four republican congressmen from Michigan, including Walberg.

“It is absolutely shameful that Representative Alexander and Congressman Walberg now support a lawsuit against the people of their own state and are seeking to nullify their votes - all premised on unsubstantiated, fantastical claims of fraud,” said Mayor Dobies. “Without evidence and the law on their side, these attempts to change the outcome of an election are gross negligence at best, criminal conspiracy at worst.”

Mayor Dobies was an election challenger at the TCF Center in Detroit on Nov. 4. He testified before the State Board of Canvassers, calling on them to certify the results of the election. Dobies believes Michigan law compels the awarding of the state’s electoral votes based on the certified winner of the popular vote.

“And since Representative Alexander and Congressman Walberg continue to promulgate unsubstantiated claims of fraud in the election, they should be the first to refuse to take their oaths and refuse to take office on January 1 of next year,” Dobies continued. “Today, I’m calling on them to make public statements to that effect.”

He noted that Conner Wood, one of the 16 electoral college voters for President-Elect Biden, lives in the City of Jackson, which is the birthplace of the Republican Party.

