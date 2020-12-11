Advertisement

Man swipes Christmas decorations from woman’s front lawn

(wsaw)
By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday evening, one Lansing resident called 911 after she witnessed someone steal multiple Christmas decorations off of her lawn.

“Around 10:30 last night after a phone call with my fiancé, I got up and once I got up I realized there was something wrong,” said Lansing resident, Estelle Johnson.

She couldn’t see the laser light of her Christmas decorations through her window anymore, but when she got outside it was too late.

“I put my robe on and I ran out to the sidewalk and by that time, he was almost to Waverly [Road],” Johnson said. “I yelled up the street ‘you bring my stuff back’ but the guy never stopped or looked back.”

Ultimately, the person escaped her front yard with Christmas decorations and electrical cords.

“[He stole] the laser beam, two Shepard hooks with lights on them, and a reindeer,” Johnson said. “Honestly being at home by myself, I was really frightened.”

Estelle called the police and is in the process of filing a report. But with no evidence of the suspect, it will be difficult to get her decorations back in addition to finding the thief.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The encampment in Lansing.
The City of Lansing wants to make changes to homeless encampment, people react
Car shootout in Lansing
Shooting caught on local doorbell security camera
A recount in Berrien County found Reyonte Bell was the winner of a race for a Commissioner seat...
Recount in Berrien County results in new winner
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Body of pilot in F-16 fighter jet crash found
Shooting on Willow Street.
Shooting at Save-On Market on Willow Street

Latest News

Coach Izzo says the team could play a game during finals week
MDHHS announces priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination
Michigan unemployment is sending letters to help prevent fraud.
Woman gets 17 unemployment letters for other people
28-year-old male found dead at apartment on Malcolm X Street