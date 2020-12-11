Man swipes Christmas decorations from woman’s front lawn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday evening, one Lansing resident called 911 after she witnessed someone steal multiple Christmas decorations off of her lawn.

“Around 10:30 last night after a phone call with my fiancé, I got up and once I got up I realized there was something wrong,” said Lansing resident, Estelle Johnson.

She couldn’t see the laser light of her Christmas decorations through her window anymore, but when she got outside it was too late.

“I put my robe on and I ran out to the sidewalk and by that time, he was almost to Waverly [Road],” Johnson said. “I yelled up the street ‘you bring my stuff back’ but the guy never stopped or looked back.”

Ultimately, the person escaped her front yard with Christmas decorations and electrical cords.

“[He stole] the laser beam, two Shepard hooks with lights on them, and a reindeer,” Johnson said. “Honestly being at home by myself, I was really frightened.”

Estelle called the police and is in the process of filing a report. But with no evidence of the suspect, it will be difficult to get her decorations back in addition to finding the thief.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.