Local nursing student sees the pandemic as a learning opportunity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local student says she’s using the pandemic as a unique learning opportunity.

Janaia Amos is a senior at East Lansing. She’s also enrolled in Wilson Talent Center’s health technician course.

“When we do go out to the workforce we don’t know if we’re going to have to deal with this pandemic,” Amos said. “Being at home and watching everything unfold, it kind of just makes me itch to want to get out there and help people because I love helping people.”

The Talent Center is closed right now under the state’s partial COVID-19 shutdown, but that hasn’t stopped Janaia from pursuing her passion for healthcare.

She says “that hands-on care is really critical to a student.”

She’s in a unique spot right now: Studying healthcare while the world grapples with a pandemic.

“Right out the gate, my teacher incorporated learning about pandemic history and how the pandemic is changing the way healthcare is, and I think she’s incorporated very well with teaching students that, too.”

Even before the Wilson Talent Center closed, Janaia says the precautions they took- frequent hand sanitizing, lots of temperature checks, and mask-wearing-- were all getting her ready for life as a PA.

“I feel safe and secure being here,” Amos said. “We’re all safe and we keep our masks and we’re social distanced and that’s what we’re supposed to do.”

The Wilson Talent Center says it will look at its re-opening plans once the state mandates schools can resume in-person learning.

