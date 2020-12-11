Advertisement

“Let Them Play” rally in Lansing calls for the return of high school sports

Students and parents called on state leaders to let high school athletes play.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The fall high school sports season is in limbo, and it’s unknown if winter sports will even begin. That has parents of some athletes pretty upset with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration.

Protesters started gathering in the capital today around 2 p.m. At the rally students and parents called on state leaders to let the athletes play.

Around 200 protesters were there fighting for the fall sports season to resume - and to start a winter season. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) halted sports on Nov. 18 as COVID-19 cases spiked.

Even though they’re frustrated the athletes say they are not losing hope. The MHSAA has plans in place to finish the fall season and get the winter season going.

It’s simply waiting for the state to give the all clear.

