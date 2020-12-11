Haslett basketball’s Blake Lampman making a name for himself at Oakland

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Oakland University has a history of great basketball players from the Lansing area. There’s one player, Blake Lampman, who grew up rooting for Michigan State. He now has the chance to face the Spartans in a game this weekend.

“I didn’t know what my future was going to be for basketball,” said Lampman.

An East Lansing native, Lampman has been playing basketball since he was five. Like many teenagers, he wasn’t sure what his future would hold. But during his senior year at Haslett High School, he was presented with the chance to walk on and play basketball at Oakland University.

“I really had no expectations coming in. I’m going to work as hard as I can and let God take care of the rest, and that’s exactly what I did,” he said. “Coming in, I can’t say ‘yeah, I was gonna start.’ That really wasn’t a mindset of mine, it was just do whatever you can to make the team and want them for you to stay around.”

He had some Division II offers, but Oakland just felt right. Okemos native and former Oakland superstar Travis Bader helped get his foot in the door.

“My senior year, we worked out a little bit and towards the end, he contacted me and was like ‘hey man what’s your plan after high school?’ and I said ‘to be honest, I don’t have a lot of options. I really don’t know.’ He said ‘alright, would you want to walk on at Oakland?’ and I was like absolutely I would want to do that,” he said.

“I’ve found the next me”-- these are the words that Bader said to Oakland’s coach Greg Kampe as he went on praising Lampman’s work ethic.

Lampman’s high school coach at Haslett, Chris Smith, has known him since he was in fifth grade and he couldn’t agree more.

“We’d have sessions of basketball camp all day long, depending on your age group for an hour and a half and he would come every day for every single one,” said Smith. “When it wasn’t his grade’s turn, he was always helping the coaches. He’s just a gym rat. He’s one of those kids we never had to call and ask him to come to the gym. He was texting us every single day when can we get in there next.”

That hard work earned him Horizon League Freshman of the Week where he truly earned his spot on Oakland’s roster.

“Coaches a lot of times talk about someone’s basketball IQ,” said Smith. “I’ve been doing this for 23 years at three different schools and I’ve never coached anybody that has a higher basketball IQ than Blake.”

It’s all coming full circle this weekend where Lampman will make his debut at the Breslin Center to take on the team he grew up watching - Michigan State.

“I’m bummed there’s no fans. I know a lot of people from my area would’ve came out and that would’ve been a cool experience. I’m just excited to go back to my hometown and perform,” he said.

You can check out Lampman and the Golden Grizzlies take on the Spartans this Sunday at noon.

