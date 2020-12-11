Giants Unsure About Their Sunday Quarterback

-EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is listed as questionable for the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Jones was a full participant in practice on Friday for the first time since his hamstring injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are expected to have veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald back after he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Fitzgerald spent 13 days on the list and missed two games.