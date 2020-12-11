Coach Izzo says the team could play a game during finals week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even though the Michigan State vs. Virginia game was canceled on Wednesday, fans may get their chance to see the Spartans play after all.

Coach Izzo said MSU is still looking to find a team to play next week.

But, here’s the catch: next week is finals week at Michigan State University.

But, Izzo says he thinks NCAA will grant MSU a special exemption as long as the game is at home.

Also, Izzo said that the Virginia team is still in quarantine after multiple COVID-19 positive cases were reported.

“I was bummed out, but I’m not feeling sorry for us,” said Izzo.

Furthermore, Izzo says he thinks it’s best the players stick around campus.

“Playing basketball is a mental relief for them,” he said.

As far as retirement goes, Izzo has no plans of stopping anytime soon. He learned this the hard way while sitting at home recovering from COVID-19.

“Retirement got pushed back ten years. What am I going to do? Sit in a basement? I didn’t like it. I’m not sure my wife liked it,” he said. “Retirement for me is way down the line. I’ve learned something from this.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.