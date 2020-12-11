City of Lansing working to get a handle on homelessness

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing is no longer telling people they have to leave the homeless camp nicknamed “Back 40” within a week.

Removing the homeless camp on the 600 block of E. Shiawassee is a priority for the city, but isn’t necessarily going to make the homeless situation better in the Capital City.

“It’s our hope to begin looking at the issue long-term. To begin convening those departments that are relevant with this matter, along with community agencies to address the issues and to begin developing a long-term plan for addressing homelessness,” said Kimberly Coleman, Lansing Director of Human Relations and Community Services.

Coleman says the state of homelessness in the city is not good.

“It’s not. Especially with COVID,” said Coleman. “I think we’ve grown just slightly-especially so with the unemployment issues going on and you know people are struggling.”

Mark Criss, Executive Director of City Rescue Mission, says not having a space of one’s own is a difficult situation to be in and hard to get out of.

“The idea that I’ve got nothing. I’ve got to pick up what I have and go somewhere else...it’s really beyond comprehension,” said Criss.

Criss knows because he’s been helping those without shelter for 17 years.

“Probably less than 5% of people are literally on the streets trying to survive on the streets. Most people are in shelters getting assistance,” said Criss.

City Rescue Misson is a part of a coalition of shelters in Lansing. Criss says altogether they house around 300 people daily.

The city doesn’t have a 100% accurate count of how many people are actually homeless because the population is so transient. People are not only in homeless shelters, but also inside of empty buildings, camped out underneath bridges, and even in parks like “Back 40”.

The closest numbers they get are in January when Advent House does its yearly count. As of January 2020, the number was 381.

Anywhere from 10-40 people stay at “Back 40”.

“The problem is huge. This is just a microcosm of what’s going on in the city. It’s my understanding that there are over a hundred camps in this city of homeless people,” said homeless advocate Jody Washington.

Washington is a former city councilmember and has kept track of the homeless population by going from camp to camp to assist for the past year.

“It’s a very transient population and I don’t think you’re ever going to be able to have an accurate count,” said Washington.

Criss says a lot of challenges come with trying to move people off the streets. People have to want to leave.

“Most people that live on the streets that don’t go to shelter, typically are living with a severe mental illness and or severe alcohol or drug addiction,” said Criss.

So many people are helping-but there’s an understanding that the solution is not going to come overnight.

“You’re not going to fix this by just throwing people in an apartment. They need follow up. They need services. They need transition,” said Washington.

Washington, other homeless advocates, and those who live there were cleaning up the site on Thursday.

Mayor Andy Schor’s administration says it is a huge public safety and public health hazard, but they will work with those living there as long as they need.

The city is working to connect everyone with services, so it can get moving on bulldozing the site as soon as possible.

“No one deserves to live in that kind of environment. Nobody’s family member, no individual. Everybody’s entitled to a safe and sanitary environment, and that environment is not that right now. And so it would be in my mind not good for the city or for any of us to knowingly and know that those conditions exist, and allow people to continue to remain residents out there, or maintain residents there,” said Coleman. “So, our hope is to continue to encourage them and to get them to take up shelter in a clean safe environment, allow us to immediately. Clean up the back area so that it no longer poses a threat to them or anyone else.”

Some people living in the area don’t want to move. Coleman says their intent is not to criminalize poverty.

There are other encampments set up across the city, but this one is the largest.

