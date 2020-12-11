City of Lansing Announces Round-One Arts Projects Grantees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the City of Lansing and Arts Council Greater Lansing announced round-one Fiscal Year 2021 City of Lansing Arts and Culture Arts Projects Grants. The grants totaling $40,000 will go to two local arts and cultural organizations. These grants are funded through the City of Lansing and administered by the Arts Council of Greater Lansing.

“Arts and culture tell the story of our diverse and creative community and is a key component of our city’s identity,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “Our area artists and arts and cultural organizations have played an important role in Lansing’s success, boosting tourism, and as a result, fueling our economy. These things will be especially important as we move into 2021. The arts will have a starring role in reinvigorating our neighborhoods and making our city one that is welcoming to visitors and new residents,” Schor said. “We congratulate this year’s recipients and extend our gratitude to the Arts Council Greater Lansing for their work with these projects.”

This year, there are two rounds of Arts Project Grants, with round-two applications due in January.

The grants aim to support arts organizations and create community-driven artistic projects that highlight the city’s assets, inspiration, and potential, contributing to a “sense of place” for residents, businesses, and visitors. The grants specifically look for community-driven arts projects and programs that increase access to arts and culture for residents, businesses, and visitors to the City of Lansing.

The 2021 projects include Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center’s ARTpath, which will provide a public art display in 20 sites along the historic Lansing River Trail for the Summer of 2021 and Lansing 5:01′s Dam Jam, a riverside music festival, stretching over a mile of the Lansing River Trail. The festival will feature a lineup of over 15 Michigan bands with a headlining performance in-the-round at the Brenke Fish Ladder.

“These projects are stellar examples of the creativity and ingenuity of our region’s arts and cultural organizations,” said Meghan Martin, Arts Council executive director. “The City of Lansing’s Arts and Culture grant program provides accessible arts experiences for our residents and draws visitors to our region and our downtown. These projects in particular will provide everyone an opportunity to enjoy the arts outdoors while experiencing everything our city has to offer.”

