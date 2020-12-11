Chronic absenteeism plagues schools during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Since the pandemic began, chronic absenteeism in schools nationwide has risen from 8 million to 25 million students missing 15 days or more of school.

The Lansing School District is no exception.

On Thursday evening, the school board met virtually to discuss how to help their students become more engaged in the virtual classroom and to increase their enrollment rate.

While the district says their elementary students aren’t missing more than two days of school a month -- they can’t say the same for high school students.

“We have 41 percent of our high school students or just over 1,300 students regularly attending. Unfortunately, we have about the same number of students who are chronically absent,” said LSD Executive Director for Improvement & Innovation Jessica Benavides.

The Lansing School District says that 32 percent of their students are chronically absent overall.

