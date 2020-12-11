Advertisement

Chronic absenteeism plagues schools during pandemic

(KSNB)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Since the pandemic began, chronic absenteeism in schools nationwide has risen from 8 million to 25 million students missing 15 days or more of school.

The Lansing School District is no exception.

On Thursday evening, the school board met virtually to discuss how to help their students become more engaged in the virtual classroom and to increase their enrollment rate.

While the district says their elementary students aren’t missing more than two days of school a month -- they can’t say the same for high school students.

“We have 41 percent of our high school students or just over 1,300 students regularly attending. Unfortunately, we have about the same number of students who are chronically absent,” said LSD Executive Director for Improvement & Innovation Jessica Benavides.

The Lansing School District says that 32 percent of their students are chronically absent overall.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The encampment in Lansing.
The City of Lansing wants to make changes to homeless encampment, people react
A monolith has arrived in Lansing
The homeless encampment.
City of Lansing provides statement on homeless encampment
Shooting on Willow Street.
Shooting at Save-On Market on Willow Street
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US

Latest News

Staudt's Rising Star: Alexis Arnett
Staudt's Rising Star: Alexis Arnett
Dog sanctuary honors man's late wife
Dog sanctuary honors man's late wife
AG Nessel blasts Texas election lawsuit
AG Nessel blasts Texas election lawsuit
"Back 40" homeless camp gets cleaned up.
City of Lansing working to get a handle on homelessness