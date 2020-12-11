Check Out These Great Holiday Drink Recipes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re looking for some great recipes for some holiday cocktails, you might want to give these a try. For those people that like it hot, Chef Jen Fillenworth shared her recipe for a hot buttered rum cocktail. Also, for those people that like their cocktails a little cooler, check out Jenn’s recipe for a creamy bourbon cocktail. Both of these drinks can be made as mocktails as well.

You can find the recipes for both of these drinks--and a whole lot more--by going to milkmeansmore.org and checking out their recipe page. Enjoy and be safe!

