Advertisement

Check Out These Great Holiday Drink Recipes

Milk Means More Shares Some Cocktail Ideas with Studio 10
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re looking for some great recipes for some holiday cocktails, you might want to give these a try. For those people that like it hot, Chef Jen Fillenworth shared her recipe for a hot buttered rum cocktail. Also, for those people that like their cocktails a little cooler, check out Jenn’s recipe for a creamy bourbon cocktail. Both of these drinks can be made as mocktails as well.

You can find the recipes for both of these drinks--and a whole lot more--by going to milkmeansmore.org and checking out their recipe page. Enjoy and be safe!

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The encampment in Lansing.
The City of Lansing wants to make changes to homeless encampment, people react
Car shootout in Lansing
Shooting caught on local doorbell security camera
A recount in Berrien County found Reyonte Bell was the winner of a race for a Commissioner seat...
Recount in Berrien County results in new winner
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Body of pilot in F-16 fighter jet crash found
Shooting on Willow Street.
Shooting at Save-On Market on Willow Street

Latest News

Andy's Recipe
Andy Provenzano shares his Cake Batter Fudge recipe
Haddads Agency in Lansing
How to Get the Most Out of Your Insurance
Christmas Lights Contest
Interactive map helps you find fun holiday light displays across Hillsdale County
Plank variations
Using planks to get a full body workout