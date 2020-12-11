Advertisement

Body of pilot in F-16 fighter jet crash found

A multistate interagency search located the body.
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula at approximately 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020.(Wisconsin Air National Guard)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WILX) - The body of the fighter jet pilot that crashed in the Upper Peninsula has been found.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed in the Hiawatha National Forest around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The pilot was the only person on board.

Officials said the crash was during a routine training mission by the Wisconsin Air National Guard. The base is about 250 miles from the forest where the plane crashed near the shores of Lake Michigan.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss; our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” said 115th Fighter Wing commander Col. Bart Van Roo. “Today is a day for mourning, the 115th Fighter Wing and the entire Wisconsin National Guard stands with the pilot’s family as we grieve the loss of a great Airman and patriot. We are an extremely close-knit group at the fighter wing, the loss of one of our own brings immeasurable sadness to every member of our organization.”

The name of the pilot will not be released until 24 hours after the family is notified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

