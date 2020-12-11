Advertisement

Michigan Attorney General office corrects election lawsuit misinformation

(Office of the Michigan Attorney General)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The current election lawsuit against the state of Michigan has brought about many rumors, thoughts, and feelings.

Some activists have accused the Department of Attorney General Nessel of suppressing information.

Michigan Department of Attorney General Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney issued the following statement:

“On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Attorney General filed a motion to intervene on behalf of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in Bailey v Antrim County, currently before 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer. Judge Elsenheimer granted the motion following a hearing yesterday. During that hearing, the plaintiff’s attorney indicated that the results of the inspection of the Antrim County tabulator being conducted by the plaintiff and his agents has not been completed. Therefore, NO information regarding the inspection has been made available to Judge Elsenheimer, Secretary Benson or the Department of Attorney General Dana Nessel. Further, this information is already subject to a protective order issued by Judge Elsenheimer.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The encampment in Lansing.
The City of Lansing wants to make changes to homeless encampment, people react
Car shootout in Lansing
Shooting caught on local doorbell security camera
A recount in Berrien County found Reyonte Bell was the winner of a race for a Commissioner seat...
Recount in Berrien County results in new winner
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Body of pilot in F-16 fighter jet crash found
Shooting on Willow Street.
Shooting at Save-On Market on Willow Street

Latest News

Michigan AG Nessel speaks during Tuesday's press conference.
Supreme Court rejects attempt to overturn Michigan election results, Attorney General responds
Partial recount of 71st House District confirmed election results
Local nursing student sees the pandemic as a learning opportunity
Pandemic effects on nursing students
WILX Weather Evening 12/11/2020