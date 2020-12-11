Michigan Attorney General office corrects election lawsuit misinformation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The current election lawsuit against the state of Michigan has brought about many rumors, thoughts, and feelings.

Some activists have accused the Department of Attorney General Nessel of suppressing information.

Michigan Department of Attorney General Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney issued the following statement:

“On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Attorney General filed a motion to intervene on behalf of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in Bailey v Antrim County, currently before 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer. Judge Elsenheimer granted the motion following a hearing yesterday. During that hearing, the plaintiff’s attorney indicated that the results of the inspection of the Antrim County tabulator being conducted by the plaintiff and his agents has not been completed. Therefore, NO information regarding the inspection has been made available to Judge Elsenheimer, Secretary Benson or the Department of Attorney General Dana Nessel. Further, this information is already subject to a protective order issued by Judge Elsenheimer.”

