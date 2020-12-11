Advertisement

Area of Holmes and Malcolm X in Lansing closed due to active police situation

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The area of Holmes st and Malcolm X st has been closed by police due to an active situation there.

MSU Police and Michigan State Police are currently on the scene, but they haven’t released a statement about what they are doing.

There is no word on what is happening as of now, but WILX News 10 will update this story as new information becomes available.

