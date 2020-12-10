Advertisement

The City of Lansing wants to make changes to homeless encampment, people react

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those who live at the homeless encampment at Shiawassee and Larch in Lansing are asking for help.

The City of Lansing is working to make changes to the hazardous and unsanitary living conditions.

Mayor Andy Schor says he’s focused on protecting those living at the encampment -- and that the city is working to find a safe alternative place for them to live.

But people who live at the encampment feel that the city is being unfair.

“They give us one week to go -- come on. I’ve been here for three years, you give us one week. None of us have any vehicles,” said William File, a camper. “We have so much gear to move -- so much stuff to move and I don’t think that’s fair to us.”

William File says he was told to leave the encampment off the 600 block of Shiawassee after its conditions have been considered hazardous, unsafe, and inhumane from the city.

File says if the city provides them with some help they can clean it up.

“If you want us to clean this area up, give us the stuff we need to clean it up, and we will clean it up,” said File. “This is our home. This is where we live. This is where we are. This is our place. This ain’t nobody else’s place and I would say honestly just give us the stuff we need and we’ll take care of it.”

Chris Pruett who used to be homeless frequently comes out to help those in need at the encampment.

He says the city should bring a dump trunk regularly so they can clear out the trash on the property.

“Between the three major groups, the Homeless Angels, Cardboard Prophets, Punks with Lunch, they have 40,000 followers,’ he said. “You know you’re bringing all the stuff and there’s a cycle. You know there’s going to be a waste and debris that needs to go out of here but the community is just isn’t there.”

Pruett says he’s been told that changes are coming from the city.

Yet, he says there is no set timeline on when these changes will happen.

Eventually, there are plans to bulldoze the property. But the first step is finding a new place for the people to live before cleaning out the property.

