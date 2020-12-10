Shooting at Save-On Market on Willow Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police arrived at 736 Willow Street at 7:50 p.m.

A 27-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She is at the hospital in stable condition. A suspect is not in custody.

Officials are asking that anyone with information reach out to the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

WILX News 10 will continue to keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.