Senate passes bipartisan bill to help Great Lakes address rising water levels, erosion

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A bipartisan bill has passed the Senate to address rising water levels and shoreline erosion. The bill would provide support for local communities facing rising water levels, coastal erosion, and flooding that have put homes and property at risk, and caused millions of dollars in damages. The bill was cosponsored by Senators Gary Peters (D-MI), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), and James Lankford (R-OK).

With lake Michigan matching the record for highest water level ever recorded in 2019, then beating it in 2020, communities in Michigan are facing serious shoreline erosion challenges. Rising waters have destroyed homes and beaches and have even forced residents to relocate. The new bill would establish loans that local governments could access to help mitigate the impact of rising water levels, coastal erosion and other damage caused by natural disasters in a more cost-effective way.

“Michigan’s communities around the Great Lakes continue to be threatened by rising water levels, coastal erosion, and flooding that are wreaking havoc on people’s lives and causing damage to public and private property,” said Senator Peters. “I am committed to ensuring that Michiganders and our beautiful coastlines are protected. I am proud that my bipartisan bill has passed the Senate and I will continue to fight to ensure that it is signed into law as soon as possible so we can provide our communities with the cost-effective and commonsense tools needed to mitigate the effects of these natural disasters.”

The Safeguarding Tomorrow through Ongoing Risk Mitigation (STORM) Act would allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to fund and help states establish revolving loan funds. These funds could be used by local governments to carry out mitigation projects that reduce natural disaster risk, including shoreline erosion and rising water levels.

Unlike existing FEMA grants, these low-interest loans would allow local governments to invest in resiliency and mitigation projects that help reduce loss of life and property, the cost of insurance, and disaster recovery payments. These loans would reach communities more quickly than FEMA’s traditional grants and provide local communities with capital necessary to invest in more resilient infrastructure.

Along the Great Lakes, rising water levels have already flooded campgrounds and streets, caused boating problems due to submerged structures, and destroyed several beaches and homes. Currently FEMA programs do not address long term environmental problems such as high water levels or shoreline erosion.

