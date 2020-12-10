Advertisement

Recount in Berrien County results in new winner

Proof that every vote counts, as the winner of a commissioner’s race is reversed after a ballot recount.
A recount in Berrien County found Reyonte Bell was the winner of a race for a Commissioner seat...
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - Following a recount by the Berrien County Board of Canvassers, Democrat Rayonte Bell picked up 10 new votes.

Those 10 votes were enough to name Bell the winner of the commission seat.

In November, Bruce Gorenflo was declared the winner after the election ended in a tie, and he picked the word “winner” from a hat. That determination led to an official recount because a winner had to be declared before a recount could take place.

Gorenflo congratulated Bell on his win.

“We’re a downrace votem and there were 200-300 people who didn’t vote for either of us,” Gorenflo said. “That could have swung the race either way.”

Bell, a 22-year-old engineering student at Lake Michigan College, will be Berrien County’s next 5th District Commissioner.

