Pfizer’s Kalamazoo plant readies for vaccine

(WILX) - Pfizer is getting ready to send out its vaccine from its plant in Portage, Michigan.

While it’s still waiting for approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the company is putting shipment plans in place.

Boxes will be packed with 1,000 doses each and 50 pounds of dry ice. This way the vials can stay at -94 degrees Fahrenheit to preserve the vaccine.

FedEx and UPS will then deliver the packages across the country. DHL will handle Pfizer’s international deliveries.

The FDA advisory committee is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 a.m.

