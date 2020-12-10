Advertisement

Pfizer’s Kalamazoo plant readies for vaccine

Boxes will be packed with 1,000 doses each.
A Pfizer coronavirus vaccine could be given to Americans before end of the year, CEO says.
A Pfizer coronavirus vaccine could be given to Americans before end of the year, CEO says.(Source: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx/AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Pfizer is getting ready to send out its vaccine from its plant in Portage, Michigan.

While it’s still waiting for approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the company is putting shipment plans in place.

Boxes will be packed with 1,000 doses each and 50 pounds of dry ice. This way the vials can stay at -94 degrees Fahrenheit to preserve the vaccine.

FedEx and UPS will then deliver the packages across the country. DHL will handle Pfizer’s international deliveries.

The FDA advisory committee is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A monolith has arrived in Lansing
The homeless encampment.
City of Lansing provides statement on homeless encampment
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training
A traveler stands on a bridge near a display showing government propaganda in the fight against...
Frozen food may be responsible for COVID-19 outbreaks in China

Latest News

A recount in Berrien County found Reyonte Bell was the winner of a race for a Commissioner seat...
Recount in Berrien County results in new winner
Those who live at the homeless encampment at Shiawassee and Larch in Lansing are asking for help.
Changes coming to homeless encampment
The encampment in Lansing.
The City of Lansing wants to make changes to homeless encampment, people react
Reo Road.
Two houses hit with bullets on Reo Road