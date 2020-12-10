Online betting on the way as Mich. Gaming Control Board approves 15 platform providers’ licenses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time in Michigan online gambling and sports betting will be allowed, as Thursday the Michigan Gaming Control Board approved provisional licenses for 15 platform providers. These providers will support commercial and tribal casinos’ online gaming and sports betting offerings.

“The MGCB now can approve provisional licenses following the filing of the administrative rules for online gaming and sports betting Dec. 2 with the Office of the Great Seal,” said Richard S. Kalm, MGCB executive director. “The platform providers still must meet other regulatory requirements before online gaming and sports betting can launch in Michigan. The launch date will depend on how quickly they can fulfill the requirements.”

The platform providers must complete additional regulatory requirements before they can start taking bets. The requirements include independent testing of platforms and games and MGCB approval of their internal controls to ensure gaming integrity. The firms also must secure occupational licenses for certain employees.

“The platform providers’ ability to meet the requirements of the laws and rules will determine which entities can be licensed for launch first,” Kalm said.

The MGCB has allowed operators and platform providers to launch applications in the various app stores prior to launch. Michigan residents may download the apps and create accounts, but wagers cannot be placed until the MGCB grants approval to launch.

Provisional licenses were issued to:

American Wagering, Inc. d/b/a William Hill Sports Book

Betfair Interactive US LLC d/b/a FanDuel Sportsbook

BetMGM, LLC d/b/a Roar Digital

Churchill Downs Interactive Gaming, LLC d/b/a TwinSpires

Crown MI Gaming LLC d/b/a DraftKings

GAN Nevada Inc.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc.

NYX Digital Gaming (USA), LLC

Parx Interactive Inc.

Penn Sports Interactive, LLC

PointsBet Michigan LLC

Rush Street Interactive MI, LLC

Sports Information Services Limited d/b/a Kambi

TSG Interactive US Services Limited d/b/a Fox Bet

WSI US, LLC d/b/a Wynn Sports

