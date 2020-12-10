Advertisement

New K9 joins Ingham County Sheriff’s Department

Following the retirement of Smoke, K9 Ace joins the department.
Following the retirement of K9 Smoke, Deputy Stephanie Manuel and new K9 Ace are ready to serve...
Following the retirement of K9 Smoke, Deputy Stephanie Manuel and new K9 Ace are ready to serve the residents of Ingham County(Ingham County Sheriff)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:23 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office (ISCO) Canine Team announced it recently added a new member.

Following the retirement of K9 Smoke, Deputy Stephanie Manuel completed handler school with her Canine partner Ace. Ace is a 16-month old German Shepherd trained in obedience, narcotics detection, tracking, and searching to locate missing and wanted persons.

“The Sheriff’s Office is fortunate to have a canine program, as they are a forward locating tool. Whether it be explosives, narcotics, or people,” said Capt. Gregory Harris in an email. “The Canines afford us the opportunity to locate people/items that may otherwise go unfound.”

ICSO has four canines assigned to road patrol and one assigned to Corrections. The corrections canine is trained in narcotics only. The department says K9 Ace will be serving the residents of Ingham County and the Tri-County area for years to come.

