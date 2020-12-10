Advertisement

NBA Still Struggling With Covid Issues

NBA LOGO (CREDIT: MGN)
NBA LOGO (CREDIT: MGN)(WITN)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020
-UNDATED (AP) - The NBA says eight more players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total so far this season to 56. Of those, the first 48 tested positive in the league’s initial return-to-market testing phase that went from Nov. 24 through Dec. 1. Those tests showed a leaguewide positivity rate of about 9%. The next eight came from a batch of 541 players tested in the week that began Dec. 2. For that span, the positivity rate was just under 1.5%. Preseason games across the NBA begin tomorrow and the regular season is scheduled to begin with two games on Dec. 22.

