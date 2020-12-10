Advertisement

MSU Football Game Time Changed

(WILX)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced Thursday a game time change for its showdown at Penn State this Saturday. Because the Oklahoma at West Virginia game has been canceled because of Covid issues, the Spartans’ 3:30pm kick off has now been moved up to noon. And the television carrier has also changed from ESPN to ABC. Michigan State is a 13 point underdog with a 2-4 record while Penn State is 2-5.

