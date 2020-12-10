Michigan surpasses 420,000 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of December 10, Michigan health officials have reported 5,937 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 182 deaths. The state total now sits at 421,137 cases and 10,395 deaths.

Clinton County reports 3,087 cases and 28 deaths.

Eaton County reports 3,679 cases and 60 deaths.

Ingham County reports 10,443 cases and 139 deaths.

Jackson County reports 6,254 cases and 115 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,408 cases and 49 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

