Local dog sanctuary to be created in honor of late wife

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Emily and Nick Randall have a rare love story.

“Emily and I met when I was 13 and she was 14. We met in Spanish class at Williamston High School,” said Nick Randall.

But this wasn’t puppy love.

The two were eventually married in August of 2018.

“It was in her vows that she said our souls will be together in this life and the next and I truly believe that because we are soul mates,” said Randall.

The Randalls then added a third family member named Cruze.

They lived happily together until June of this year when Emily went into cardiac arrest from undiagnosed heart disease.

“Unfortunately, she passed away right in front of me and right in front of Cruze,” he said.

Looking for some comfort, Nick was scrolling through old text messages.

“My phone literally froze on this message about her texting me about how saddened she was of a video she just witnessed of a sad, lonely, lost dog,” said Randall.

That’s when he decided on the perfect way to honor Emily’s memory.

“Emily and I shared a dream that when we retired after all the years of hard work that we were going to purchase a piece of property and we were going to build a facility to rescue dogs,” he said.

That’s exactly what he plans on doing. It’ll be called Emily’s sanctuary.

“At Emily’s sanctuary, we want to purchase up to 20 acres of land. We want to build outdoor areas for all of these dogs to enjoy and have fun, and more importantly, what we want to do is we want to create a place for the potential foster families to come and get to know their dog,” he said.

Nick has a Go Fund Me that’s already raised more than $20,000.

“When I first started the Go Fund Me, I never anticipated the success of it,” he said.

Right now, he’s looking for the perfect piece of property.

Emily’s sanctuary already has a board of directors and is in the process of becoming a 501c3 non-profit.

There’s still a long road ahead, but Nick believes he’s on the right path.

