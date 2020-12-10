Interactive map helps you find fun holiday light displays across Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, for free we have an idea for you!

Check out the Hillsdale County’s Light The Night.

For this holiday light contest - you can look at 114 of participating houses and businesses either in-person or virtually and then vote on your favorite display in several categories!

Studio 10 spoke to the organizers and checked out some of the entries ourselves.

Homes and businesses of all shapes and sizes throughout Hillsdale County are participating in this years ‘light up the night’ decorating contest.

But these dozens of participants are getting their chance to shine, thanks to a Hillsdale County resident who decided to take on organizing the contest after it was almost cancelled.

“It absolutely broke my heart because I thought this year, it would be a great opportunity for people to be able to go out and do something safe with their family looking at Christmas lights and I just couldn’t have, so I decided that I was going to organize something and it absolutely took off,” said Michael Schneider, the organizer.

Took off is an understatement.

114 homes and business are throwing their names in the contest.

But they aren’t the only ones wanting to be apart of the holiday cheer, sponsors stepped up to the plate to put some prizes up for grabs.

“We received over $4,000 worth of sponsorships for both first, second and third in the business and residential categories from a Facebook popular vote and then a panel of professionals in our area are going to go judge, as well as the seven individual categories that we have will that’ll each be $100 prizes.”

These categories include best tree, best small display, best inflatables and more.

Michael and his wife, Carrie Jo, tell Studio 10 that it’s a way to include everyone in the fun.

“We thought it would be great for us just to kind of include everybody, it didn’t have to be a competition, because I know not everybody can afford to light up their whole entire house and not everybody can’t afford to just go out with COVID and not working and time,” said Carrie Jo. “So we’ve been adding in a few different categories. We we wanted to make it more for everybody and just a nice experience for everyone in our county to kind of go around and just enjoy.”

To make it easier for you to vote on your favorite - Michael created an interactive map that shows who is participating in the contest.

Homes are marked in green.

Businesses in red.

Michael will be posting pictures of each of the 114 participants on the Hillsdale Light Up the Night Facebook group so you can see and vote virtually.

“The community support has been absolutely overwhelming. The the joy that is going to spread to to all the individuals who, who have children, or who have the memories, you know, with loved ones, that like going around and doing it that that is so important to me that they’ve reached out, they’ve messaged me, they’ve called me and said, thank you so much for doing this - I remember when I was a kid when it was that or I remember when I used to do this with my grandparents,” said Michael. “That is that is payment enough to speak.”

Now voting officially begins this weekend.

And winners will be announced December 23rd.

Michael and Carrie Jo couldn’t be more excited for everyone to come down and enjoy the displays.

“Everybody can use a little bit of joy right now, with everything going on.”

