Shooting caught on local doorbell security camera

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two cars engaged in a shootout this morning near Marion Ave and Loraine Ave in Lansing. The incident was recorded by a doorbell security camera that had a clear view of the street.

In the footage, one car appears to be driving in reverse while another is driving forward. The car driving in reverse halts suddenly and shots are fired. After a volley of gunfire, they reverse out the frame in opposite directions. The car that was initially in reverse then shifts to drive and heads off in the same direction as the other car.

The Lansing Police Department (LPD) says they were alerted to the event when several residents called in to report hearing gun shots being fired. LPD arrived in the area and did not locate either victims or suspects. They did locate evidence of shots being fired in the form of shell casings, and one car damaged as a result of gun fire. A check of local hospitals did not locate anyone with related wounds.

The shooting remains under investigation.

