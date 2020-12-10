Advertisement

Gruff Sparty returns to MSU helmets

The logo is back by popular demand.
(WNDU)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning Michigan State University football released a video on social media acknowledging the high demand for the return of a fan favorite logo.

The Gruff Sparty logo will appear on the MSU helmets.

The uniform in the video shows solid green pants paired with white jerseys and a green helmet with white accents.

There is no word yet on if the helmets will be worn by the team when they travel to Penn State on Saturday. That game is scheduled to kick-off at 3:30 p.m.

Watch the video below.

