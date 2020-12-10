Gov. Whitmer and MDHHS to provide update on pandemic and response
The update is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
The update is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.