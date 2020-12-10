Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer and MDHHS to provide update on pandemic and response

The update is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, with MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun behind, during a press conference held...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, with MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun behind, during a press conference held in Lansing on July 28, 2020.(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

The update is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A monolith has arrived in Lansing
The homeless encampment.
City of Lansing provides statement on homeless encampment
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training
Shooting on Willow Street.
Shooting at Save-On Market on Willow Street

Latest News

BWL to extend utility shut-off moratorium
12-10 Midday Weather
Vaccine
LIVE - FDA Advisory meeting on vaccine
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP...
Nessel joins Facebook antitrust lawsuit