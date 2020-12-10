George Re Ups With the Clippers

-LOS ANGELES (AP) - Paul George wants to retire with the Los Angeles Clippers, and he took a step in that direction today by signing a multi-year contract extension. The six-time All-Star could have become a free agent after the upcoming season. Instead, the team locked down his services, ensuring George will remain not far from where he grew up in Palmdale. George said recently that he wants to retire as a Clipper. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and shot a career-high 41% from 3-point range in his first season with the team.